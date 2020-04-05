Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro

Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro: The Elite Probability Engine For Gold Scalping 

Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the modern trader who demands precision, speed, and a statistical edge. Unlike standard "grid" or "martingale" bots that rely on luck, Quantum Pulse uses a multidimensional probability matrix to identify high-probability trend exhaustion and explosive reversal points.

Best for  :  Scalper ,  Reversal Signal ,  Gold EA ,  Quantum ,  Professional ,  ATR Stop Loss ,  No Martingale ,  High Win Rate ,  XAUUSD ,  Institutional .

  The Quantum Advantage

At the heart of this EA is the Quantum Probability Engine. It doesn't just wait for an indicator cross; it calculates a real-time "Long vs. Short" bias by analyzing real-time market conditions and price action simultaneously. It only strikes when the mathematical "Pulse" of the market confirms a high-probability reversal.

 Elite Performance Features

  • Precision Entry Core: Combines Market direction Power and volatility checks with trend-following logic for surgical entries.

  • Intelligent Probability Filter: Includes a built-in MinProbDiff threshold. The EA ignores weak signals and only executes when the statistical bias is in your favor.

  • Adaptive Risk Architecture: Automatically calculates SL and TP using ATR-based volatility or Recent Swing High/Low logic to protect your capital.

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Features a professional Trailing Stop and a "Lock-In" Breakeven mode to ensure winning trades don't turn into losers.

  • MQL5 Optimized: Fully compliant with broker StopLevels and FreezeLevels—engineered for low-latency execution and zero modification errors.

   
Optimized Trading Specifications

Feature Recommendation
Best Timeframes M5 / M15 (For pure scalping) Best performance on M30 or H1 (For day trading).
Target Assets  XAUUSD (Gold)
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN (Crucial for scalping performance).
Minimum Balance $200(using 0.01 lots) for testing and slow growing or $1,000+ for Risk % mode.
Execution Mode Hedging or Netting (Fully compatible).

Pro Strategies for Maximum Results

  1. The Gold Pulse (XAUUSD): Use the SL_ATR_MULTIPLE setting on the M15 timeframe. Gold's volatility allows the Quantum Engine to catch massive "reversal pulses" that typical scalpers miss.

  2. The Conservative Scalper: Set inp_SignalMode to SIG_BOTH. This requires both the RPS logic and UT Bot to agree, resulting in fewer trades but a significantly higher win rate.

  3. The Probability Edge: Keep inp_MinProbDiff at 5.0% or higher. This ensures the EA only enters when there is a clear "Quantum Bias" in the market.

No Dangerous Logic

  • NO Martingale.

  • NO Grid Trading.

  • NO Arbitrage.

  • Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss from the millisecond it opens.

Why choose Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro?

In a market filled with "black box" bots, Quantum Pulse provides a transparent, logic-driven approach to scalping. It is designed to be your most reliable tool for extracting pips from the market's daily volatility.

Elevate your trading to the Quantum level. Download the demo today.

Final Advice for Success:

  • VPS: Always run this on a high-speed VPS to ensure the "Pulse" entries are executed at the best possible price.

  • Spread: If the spread on your broker exceeds 20 pips, the EA will automatically pause to protect you (adjustable via inp_MaxSpreadPips ).

  • Backtesting: Run your backtests using "Every Tick based on Real Ticks" for 100% accuracy in your results.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  All Configuration Set Files for back-test and live accounts   All Experts for back-Test find the new free versions before change to paid Recommended Broker Support group   or DM for any
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Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
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