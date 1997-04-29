SymbolMonitor

🔥 SymbolMonitor 1.3 – Full Control Over Your Trading! 🔥

Do you trade multiple instruments and want to instantly track your profit?
SymbolMonitor 1.3 is a powerful expert advisor that automatically analyzes profitability for each symbol and offers flexible settings and alerts! 🚀

📊 New Features in Version 1.3

Customizable visual settings – adjust font, size, and text color
Automatic notifications – get alerts when your target profit is reached
Accurate profit calculation – displays total volume, profit, swap, and commission
Real-time updates – all indicators refresh automatically
Supports two languagesРусский / English (switch in settings)

📌 Important! The commission per lot must be entered manually, as it varies between brokers and instruments. Set it in the parameters for accurate net profit calculation!

💡 Who Benefits from SymbolMonitor?

🚀 Traders with multiple assets – monitor profit separately for each instrument
🔍 Scalpers and intraday traders – instant analysis without manual calculations
💼 Professionals and account managerseasy profit monitoring with alerts

🔑 Key Features:

🎨 Visual customization – choose font, size, and text color
📢 Flexible alerts – the EA notifies you when profit reaches the set level
📊 Detailed statistics – displays volume, profit, swap, commission, and net profit
🚀 Fully automated operation – updates without your intervention
🌍 Interface language selectionРусский / English

💾 Download now and take full control of your profit! 🚀

🔥 Ready to take your trading to the next level? Install SymbolMonitor 1.3 now! 💰🚀

💬 If this tool has helped you, leave a nice review! Your support inspires me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


