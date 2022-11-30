Second entrance
- Anton Iudakov
- Versione: 1.0
The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator.
Strategy:
It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection.
The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines.
Settings:
- Stochastic Indicator Settings
- Indicator period
- Notification and Alert Settings
Полная шляпа, которая не имеет ничего... слив и только слив