Middle Volume

3.5

The indicator measures volumes on different charts and instruments.

Its main advantage is the ability to compare separate brokers.

The less Middle Volume and Tick / Second, the more reliable is the broker.

There is a comment in the upper left corner

Comment data:

  • Tick/Second — number of ticks per second for a selected instrument
  • Middle Volume — average volumes in the penultimate bar

This indicator allows tracking a relative market activity for different timeframes.

  • If the volumes are lower than the average middle line, the market is inactive;
  • If the volumes exceed the blue middle line, the market is trendy

How to configure the indicator?

  • Bar — dimension of the array where the indicator is calculated
  • P — volumes averaging period

To change the parameters, right-click on the chart, Charts => Indicators List => Midl Volume => Edit.

The indicator window will appear. Set the parameters.

Save the template: right-click on the chart, Charts => Template => Save Template.

Reviews 2
AdamSnailham
75
AdamSnailham 2021.06.04 07:16 
 

I found it useful on a 4 hour charts to see the best time to trade with good volume.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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This trading system ( Multi scalper EA) uses no indicators. The EA tracks positive and negative tick movements in real time. The program calculates the difference between highest and lowest price deviations and averages the results. If the averaging result exceeds price_slippage , it is replaced with the calculated value. If the tick volatility increases, then the value of price_slippage is also expected to rise. The EA calculates the differences between positive and negative price movements and
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The algorithm of the indicator is based on the fact that the price is attracted to the slow moving average The same applies to a fast moving average that moves around a slow moving average These moving averages have a special smoothing algorithm. When the fast Moving average goes up and is below the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a position-Buy entry When the fast Moving average goes down and is above the slow Moving average, we have a potential signal to open a positio
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ekmql
194
ekmql 2021.06.26 20:20 
 

should have an alert to the cell phone with configurable level

AdamSnailham
75
AdamSnailham 2021.06.04 07:16 
 

I found it useful on a 4 hour charts to see the best time to trade with good volume.

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