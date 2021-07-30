Money Flow Index.

Bollinger Bands

Moving Average

Parabolic Stop and Reverse system

Relative Strength Index

Moving Averages Convergence / Divergence

Accumulation / Distribution.

Envelopes

it is not redrawn on the chart.

it sends signals to email and push.

it is programmed for scalping.

it is very easy to use and customize.

MFI_period - indicator period.

bars - the number of candles on which the indicator will be displayed on the chart.

Signal - allow sending signals to email and push.

Forex Gump Dot is a ready-made mechanical trading system for the +10 pips strategy. This strategy has been actively discussed and developed on the Internet for several years. The essence of this strategy is to open trade operations during the day and fix the minimum profit on each trade operation. That is, scalp. Our development team decided to adapt the indicators of the Forex Gump family and release a new product that will best match the scalping trading strategy. This product is Forex Gump Dot. In fact, formally, this is an indicator and you need to run it from the indicators folder of your Metatrader4. But in fact, Forex Gump Dot is a ready-made mechanical trading system that shows you where to open and close trades. All signals are shown in a very accessible form on the chart of a currency pair. All you need to do is follow the indicator signals and open trades. Moreover, this is very easy to do. Forex Gump Dot not only draws visual signals on the chart, but also sends email and push signals. Thus, you do not need to constantly be at your computer.How to Trade Forex Gump Dot Indicator? Everything is very simple. When the indicator draws a circle on the titmouse chart, we open a buy trade. Set the minimum take profit. Do not forget that we are scalping. It is best to set a take-profit in the amount of SPREAD + 10 points. This will be the best option. Stop Loss is set to 40-50 points and move it in the wake of the rising price. This will be Stop Loss and Trailing Stop. We do the same in the opposite direction. We only open sell deals when a red circle appears on the chart.How to choose a lot size? I recommend trading no more than 10% of your deposit. If you have a balance of $ 100, then it is best to open deals with 0.01 lots. This way you will minimize the risks.What standard indicators is it recommended to combine Forex Gump Dot with:What are the advantages of the Forex Gump Dot indicator?How does Forex Gump DOT differ from other indicators of the Forex Gump series? Each indicator of the Forex Gump series has its own unique algorithm for calculating market indicators. It's basically like a tachometer and speedometer in a car. They show different meanings of the vehicle condition. But both are needed and important. The same is with indicators. Each of them shows some specific value of the market. In this case, the ForexGumpDot operation algorithm is created in such a way as to maximally efficiently trade using the scalping system. This indicator shows itself as efficiently as possible in intraday trading.Indicator settings: