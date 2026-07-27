Relative Strength VoLume

The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka PVL) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.  

This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend.


Entry strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on overbought or oversold conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as exit strategies when overbought or oversold conditions are detected.


In our experience, this indicator has been used to analyze the Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, XTI/USD, and others.


The recommended periods for relative strength analysis can be 8, 13, 21, 34, and 55, depending on the type of asset you are analyzing. The default is 13.


We recommend using this indicator on the M1, M5, M15, and H1 time frames. In our experience, we really like using it on the M1 time frame for analysis.


It can be supplemented by using other supporting indicators for confirmation, or vice versa. It has been observed that, depending on the nature of the asset, these may coincide at certain times.



For your convenience, this indicator sends alerts or notifications to your smartphone, allowing you to continue with other activities while still being notified when the conditions you’ve set by customizing the parameters are met. Additionally, by default, arrows appear at points where the indicator detects strong upward or downward momentum in volume.


 

The short name for this indicator is PVL.


Note: Keep in mind that the trading sessions in New York, London, and Asia have different market behaviors. Therefore, the indicator will be more accurate during periods of higher trading volume.




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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Break Even Momentum
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
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The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers . When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal. The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion . This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether
Relative Strength Volumes
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The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka  PVL ) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.   This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend. Entry   strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on   overbought   or   oversold   conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as   exit   strategies when o
Break Even Momentums
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
Indicators
The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers . When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal. The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion . This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether
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