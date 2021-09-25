Pro Close Panel

3.75

This is a very simple yet useful tool to close positions with different conditions and methods. You can use panel buttons to close positions or set multiple rules to close all positions.

Panel has two main tab, Active Order and Pending Orders:

Active Tab:

You can set profit or loss target to close all positions.
You can set equity target to close all positions,
You can set a special time to close all positions.

Moreover, by panel buttons you can close only buy/sell positions or only negative/positive positions or close all positions at once. Also, you can close a portion of all positions with the help of panel buttons.

Pending Tab:

By using buttons in pending tab, you can close only buy/sell orders or only stop/limit orders or close all pending orders at once.

Input Settings:

Panel Mode: we have 4 different modes here.

  1. Panel works for all trades.
  2. Panel only works for expert trades.
  3. Panel only works for manual trades.
  4. Panel only works for certain magic number. (In this case you must specify magic number)

Magic Number.
Symbol Mode: we have 3 different modes here.

  1. Panel works on all symbols.
  2. Panel only works for chart Symbol.
  3. Panel only works for certain Symbols. (In this case you must specify those symbols)

Specify Symbols.(Separate by comma)
Symbol Prefix.
Symbol Suffix.

Reviews 5
vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2025.06.28 13:58 
 

very good tool, thank you

ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2023.07.14 12:56 
 

Amazing. Thank you very much!

Mohdasi
101
Mohdasi 2023.08.28 18:43 
 

very very good tool but unfortunately close by magic number is not working

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This indicator is a professional Trend identifier, it measures the angle or slope of moving averages with different methods. As this indicator calculate angles you can identify the strength of trend by magnitude of angle. It also shows if angle is increasing or decreasing which gives you the opportunity to make more information about current trend. You can combine this indicator with your strategy as a filter or you can use it alone to make your trading system. This is not a repainting indicator
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vbernaz Victoria
129
vbernaz Victoria 2025.06.28 13:58 
 

very good tool, thank you

Anand Kumar Dubey
170
Anand Kumar Dubey 2024.09.13 09:27 
 

I set a profit target in terms of USD, my account currency. It doesn't close any trade although I set it to work for all types of trades and all symbols.

Mohdasi
101
Mohdasi 2023.08.28 18:43 
 

very very good tool but unfortunately close by magic number is not working

Fatemeh Ameri
15985
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2023.08.28 19:06
Thanks for your feedback, I'll check that function.
ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2023.07.14 12:56 
 

Amazing. Thank you very much!

Fatemeh Ameri
15985
Reply from developer Fatemeh Ameri 2023.07.14 12:58
Your welcome, my goal is to make life easier for traders.
ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2023.06.18 15:18 
 

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