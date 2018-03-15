ZoomOUT

ZoomOUT allows you to have a quick look at a selected bar on a higher timeframe in a pop-up window.

After the launch, the indicator works in the background mode occupying no place in the chart and consuming no resources. When activating the indicator by Shift + o (customizable), a pop-up window with a chart displaying bars of higher timeframes is created.

To hide a pop-up window, left-click on any clear place on the chart.

The indicator is simple and requires no settings.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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SynchroObjects MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
4.44 (16)
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The SynchroObjects utility is designed to facilitate and speed up the work with graphic constructions on different charts of one symbol. The SynchroObjects utility clones the created objects to all charts on which the utility is running and which have the same symbol. And also synchronously changes their properties. The utility is easy to use and requires no configuration. Tip: If you view the history frequently - we also recommend you to also install the free Smart AutoScroll utility. It automa
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ZoomIN MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
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The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide
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ZoomOUT MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
5 (1)
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ZoomOUT allows you to have a quick look at a selected bar on a higher timeframe in a pop-up window. After the launch, the indicator works in the background mode occupying no place in the chart and consuming no resources. When activating the indicator by Shift + o (customizable), a pop-up window with a chart displaying bars of higher timeframes is created. To hide a pop-up window, left-click on any clear place on the chart. The indicator is simple and requires no settings.
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ZoomIN
Maxim Polishchuk
4.5 (2)
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The ZoomIN indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide the
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Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
4.75 (12)
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The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
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Quick Style
Maxim Polishchuk
4.71 (7)
Utilities
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
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Alerts
Maxim Polishchuk
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Alerts utility issues notifications when orders are opened, closed and removed, as well as when the price touches the selected graphical objects on the chart. The utility supports all graphical objects used in graphical analysis and features a simple graphical interface. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. Tracking order status. If tracking order status is enabled, the utility automatically checks order
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TheAncientOne
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TheAncientOne 2023.06.17 10:14 
 

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4example
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4example 2021.12.04 08:49 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
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Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:20 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.04.19 11:38 
 

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