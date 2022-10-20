SMT Divergences MT4
- Indicatori
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Versione: 1.40
- Aggiornato: 27 febbraio 2023
SMT Divergences is one of the most innovative indicators in the market. It offers the possibility of analyzing price divergences between 2 pairs. These divergences highlight and help to foresee what banks and institutions are planning to do. SMT divergences also provides you with a kill zones indicator and the possibility of filtering divergences occurring during these kill zones.
The strategy tester is limited in MT4. Contact the author to get your Demo Version.
This indicator is specially powerful if applied in 2 highly correlated pairs. A price divergence could indicate the liquidity inflow/outflow in one of the pairs, foreseeing a possible upcoming inflow/outflow in the second one. Applied correctly, SMT Divergences can provide you with a unique view on the market and some information not many people are aware of
It also includes a sophisticated alerts and notifications system that will automatically inform you when divergences are taking place.
The main characteristics of the indicator are the following:
- Time saving
- Highly customizable
- Indicates price divergences between 2 pairs
- Functional on all pairs (Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, etc.)
- Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading
- Highlights possible market reversal zones
- Highlights banks and institutions activity
- Sophisticated alerts and notifications system
