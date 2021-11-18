Nine Lives of Moving Averages MT5

This indicator shows an Up trend (Green square) if a fast MA is above slow MA and Down trend (Red square) if a fast MA is below a slow MA from all Time Frame for each currency pairs.

Input parameters

From Symb1 to Symb9 — You may change any of these Symbols to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.

to — You may change any of these Symbols to any legal currency pair existed on your platform. Period_Fast=5 — Averaging period for the first MA1.

— Averaging period for the first MA1. Method_Fast=MODE_EMA — Smoothing type for MA1.

— Smoothing type for MA1. Price_Fast=PRICE_CLOSE — The price used for MA1.

— The price used for MA1. Period_Slow=21 — Averaging period for the first MA2.

— Averaging period for the first MA2. Method_Slow=MODE_SMA — Smoothing type for MA2.

— Smoothing type for MA2. Price_Slow=PRICE_TYPICAL — The price used for MA2.

Attention

Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TF) for all 9 currency pairs.