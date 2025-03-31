RSI Divergence Suite Pro
- Indicators
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Advanced Divergence Detection Indicator
RSI Divergence Suite Pro is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect and analyze divergences between price action and RSI momentum. The indicator provides comprehensive divergence analysis with multi-timeframe integration and customizable alert system.
DIVERGENCE DETECTION
Types of Divergences Detected
- Regular Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, RSI makes higher low
- Regular Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, RSI makes lower high
- Hidden Bullish Divergence: Price makes higher low, RSI makes lower low
- Hidden Bearish Divergence: Price makes lower high, RSI makes higher high
Detection Features
- Automatic divergence identification
- Strength classification (standard/strong)
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- ZigZag-based peak and valley detection
- Minimum distance filter to avoid false signals
VISUAL REPRESENTATION
Chart Display
- Divergence lines drawn on price chart
- Corresponding lines on RSI indicator window
- Color-coded by type and strength
- Customizable line styles and widths
Information Panel
- Current RSI value
- Current ATR value
- Remaining candle time
- Recent alert history (last 6 alerts)
- Alert details with timestamp
MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
Timeframe Integration
- Analyze up to 9 different timeframes
- Selectable timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
- Support and resistance level detection across timeframes
- Visual markers for multi-timeframe confluences
Support and Resistance
- Automatic SR level calculation
- Multi-timeframe SR integration
- Tolerance-based level grouping
- Customizable line appearance
FILTERING SYSTEM
Signal Validation Filters
- RSI level filter (overbought/oversold zones)
- Volume filter for signal confirmation
- ATR-based volatility filter
- Bar distance filter (minimum/maximum)
- Strength threshold for divergence classification
ALERT CAPABILITIES
Notification Methods
- Visual popup alerts
- Sound notifications (customizable sound file)
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile devices
Alert Configuration
- Enable/disable by divergence type
- One alert per bar option
- Alert history storage
- Timestamp and details included
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
RSI Parameters
- RSI period (default 14)
- Applied price selection
- Overbought/oversold levels
Divergence Settings
- Strength difference threshold
- ZigZag depth for peak detection
- Lookback period for divergence search
- Enable/disable each divergence type
Visual Customization
- Regular bullish/bearish colors
- Hidden bullish/bearish colors
- Line styles for different strengths
- Panel background and text colors
- Panel position and font size
Performance Settings
- Calculation optimization
- Automatic object cleanup
- Memory management
- Selective recalculation
RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS
RSI Period: 14 (standard), can be adjusted for sensitivity
ZigZag Depth: 12-20 for different market conditions
Volume Filter: Enable for additional confirmation
Timeframes: Select 3-5 relevant timeframes for optimal performance
USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Trading Applications
- Trend reversal identification
- Trend continuation with hidden divergences
- Entry timing optimization
- Exit signal generation
Suitable For
- Forex pairs
- Stock indices
- Commodities (gold, silver, oil)
- Cryptocurrencies
- All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
Trading Styles
- Swing trading
- Day trading
- Position trading
- Multi-timeframe analysis
