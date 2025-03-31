RSI Divergence Suite Pro

RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Advanced Divergence Detection Indicator


RSI Divergence Suite Pro is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect and analyze divergences between price action and RSI momentum. The indicator provides comprehensive divergence analysis with multi-timeframe integration and customizable alert system.


DIVERGENCE DETECTION


Types of Divergences Detected

- Regular Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, RSI makes higher low

- Regular Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, RSI makes lower high

- Hidden Bullish Divergence: Price makes higher low, RSI makes lower low

- Hidden Bearish Divergence: Price makes lower high, RSI makes higher high


Detection Features

- Automatic divergence identification

- Strength classification (standard/strong)

- Multi-timeframe confirmation

- ZigZag-based peak and valley detection

- Minimum distance filter to avoid false signals


VISUAL REPRESENTATION


Chart Display

- Divergence lines drawn on price chart

- Corresponding lines on RSI indicator window

- Color-coded by type and strength

- Customizable line styles and widths


Information Panel

- Current RSI value

- Current ATR value

- Remaining candle time

- Recent alert history (last 6 alerts)

- Alert details with timestamp


MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS


Timeframe Integration

- Analyze up to 9 different timeframes

- Selectable timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

- Support and resistance level detection across timeframes

- Visual markers for multi-timeframe confluences


Support and Resistance

- Automatic SR level calculation

- Multi-timeframe SR integration

- Tolerance-based level grouping

- Customizable line appearance


FILTERING SYSTEM


Signal Validation Filters

- RSI level filter (overbought/oversold zones)

- Volume filter for signal confirmation

- ATR-based volatility filter

- Bar distance filter (minimum/maximum)

- Strength threshold for divergence classification


ALERT CAPABILITIES


Notification Methods

- Visual popup alerts

- Sound notifications (customizable sound file)

- Email alerts

- Push notifications to mobile devices


Alert Configuration

- Enable/disable by divergence type

- One alert per bar option

- Alert history storage

- Timestamp and details included


CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS


RSI Parameters

- RSI period (default 14)

- Applied price selection

- Overbought/oversold levels


Divergence Settings

- Strength difference threshold

- ZigZag depth for peak detection

- Lookback period for divergence search

- Enable/disable each divergence type


Visual Customization

- Regular bullish/bearish colors

- Hidden bullish/bearish colors

- Line styles for different strengths

- Panel background and text colors

- Panel position and font size


Performance Settings

- Calculation optimization

- Automatic object cleanup

- Memory management

- Selective recalculation


RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS


RSI Period: 14 (standard), can be adjusted for sensitivity

ZigZag Depth: 12-20 for different market conditions

Volume Filter: Enable for additional confirmation

Timeframes: Select 3-5 relevant timeframes for optimal performance


USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS


Trading Applications

- Trend reversal identification

- Trend continuation with hidden divergences

- Entry timing optimization

- Exit signal generation


Suitable For

- Forex pairs

- Stock indices

- Commodities (gold, silver, oil)

- Cryptocurrencies

- All timeframes (M1 to MN1)


Trading Styles

- Swing trading

- Day trading

- Position trading

- Multi-timeframe analysis



Filter:
alejo3092
85
alejo3092 2025.08.14 06:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

German Pablo Gori
3184
Reply from developer German Pablo Gori 2025.08.15 17:19
A pleasure, thank you very much for your comment. Regards!
Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.05.22 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

German Pablo Gori
3184
Reply from developer German Pablo Gori 2025.06.13 04:31
Thanks for your comment! Regards!
Reply to review