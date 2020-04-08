RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
- Indicators
- Abdullah Alhariri
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy is a clean and effective technical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal points using the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands.
This strategy uses the RSI indicator together with the Bollinger Bands to:
Sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band
Buy when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band
Signals are generated only when both indicators confirm the same market condition, ensuring higher accuracy and reduced false entries.
🔹 How It Works
✔ Buy Signal
Price crosses upward from below the lower Bollinger Band
RSI crosses above the defined oversold level
A green buy arrow appears on the chart
✔ Sell Signal
Price crosses downward from above the upper Bollinger Band
-
RSI crosses below the defined overbought level
A red sell arrow appears on the chart
This simple strategy only triggers when both the RSI and Bollinger Bands are simultaneously in an overbought or oversold condition, making it ideal for scalping and short-term reversal trading.
🔹 Key Features
RSI + Bollinger Bands combined confirmation
Clear Buy & Sell arrows
Adjustable RSI period and Bollinger settings
Works directly on the chart window
Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto
Lightweight, fast, and beginner-friendly
No repainting logic
🔹 Recommended Usage
Best for M1 – M15 timeframes
Ideal for scalping and intraday trading
Works well in ranging and volatile markets
Can be combined with trend filters or support/resistance
🔹 Inputs
RSI Period Length
Bollinger Bands Period
Bollinger Standard Deviation
Enable / Disable Buy & Sell Arrows
Optional visual controls
⚠ Disclaimer
This indicator is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is always recommended.