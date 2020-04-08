RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy is a clean and effective technical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal points using the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands.

This strategy uses the RSI indicator together with the Bollinger Bands to:

Sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band

Buy when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band

Signals are generated only when both indicators confirm the same market condition, ensuring higher accuracy and reduced false entries.

🔹 How It Works

✔ Buy Signal

Price crosses upward from below the lower Bollinger Band

RSI crosses above the defined oversold level

A green buy arrow appears on the chart

✔ Sell Signal

Price crosses downward from above the upper Bollinger Band

RSI crosses below the defined overbought level

A red sell arrow appears on the chart

This simple strategy only triggers when both the RSI and Bollinger Bands are simultaneously in an overbought or oversold condition, making it ideal for scalping and short-term reversal trading.

🔹 Key Features

RSI + Bollinger Bands combined confirmation

Clear Buy & Sell arrows

Adjustable RSI period and Bollinger settings

Works directly on the chart window

Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto

Lightweight, fast, and beginner-friendly

No repainting logic

🔹 Recommended Usage

Best for M1 – M15 timeframes

Ideal for scalping and intraday trading

Works well in ranging and volatile markets

Can be combined with trend filters or support/resistance

🔹 Inputs

RSI Period Length

Bollinger Bands Period

Bollinger Standard Deviation

Enable / Disable Buy & Sell Arrows

Optional visual controls

⚠ Disclaimer

This indicator is a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is always recommended.