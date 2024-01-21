Index Trend with Signal

Description: Index Trend with Signal:  is the Best working on DE40, USTEC, US30, US500 index on H-1 time chart with default settings. You don't need to change any settings. Easy to install and ready to start working.

First of all this Index Trend with Signal Indicator is Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing Indicator, which is best tool for Index Traders. 

For limited time only 50% OFF, Now 51$ only. 10 purchases left & the price increases to 30$ and final price will be 300$
Contact me right after the purchase to share with you the user manual.

The “Index Trend with Signal MT5” is a comprehensive trading solution made for both new and experienced traders. It combines over 4 premium indicators and provide you instant alert with But trend or Sell Trend.

  • Trend Following Strategy: Provides precise entry alert to effectively ride trends.
  • Breakout Strategy: Identifies potential trend breakout, allowing traders to take entry at right time.
  • Current market trendline: Indicator constant draw Buy Trend Green Trend Line and Sell Trend Red Trend Line to identify which trend is currently running on the Current chart. 
  • Signal Alert: Indicator provide non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, ensuring reliable Buy and Sell signals with Red and Green colors Arrow.
  • Customization: Supports custom strategies to cater to individual trading preferences.  
  • Signal Clarity: Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points.
  • Real-time Alerts: Keeps traders informed with trade entry and exit alerts.
  • In-depth Analysis: Provides long tern trend analysis with Support and Resistance Level of fixed bar zone of the day. 
  • Adaptive Color Coding: Utilizes solid color trend line, candle breakout gap on chart and instant buy-sell signals.
  • Works with other Ea and Indicator ?: Yes, this indicator is working with your other Ea and other indicator.

The “Index Trend with Signal MT5” empowers traders with the tools needed to make informed and strategic trading decisions across a variety of market conditions at right time.
Navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence, with current state. This system excels in offering versatile strategies for both trending and ranging market conditions, ensuring that traders can make informed decisions in any market scenario, with the smart trend trading system you can trade any market state:

  1. In trending market: The system will help you Identify the trend. 
  2. In ranging market: The system will help you Identify a range, and offer you solid signals when the price is cross above support and resistance levels.
The Smart Trend Trading System is a comprehensive and sophisticated approach to forex and Index trading that employs a combination of carefully selected indicators to identify and capitalize on market trends and potential trend breakouts entry. This system utilizes an ensemble of indicators, including the Trend Breakout Catcher, Smart trading Zones. Trend line designed to work in harmony to provide traders with a robust and versatile toolkit.
The core principle of the Index Trend with Signal is to analyze candle price movements and market conditions on current time frame. The Trend Breakout Catcher identifies breakout points that signal the emergence of new trends, allowing traders to enter positions early in the trend's development. The Index Trend indicator provides a visual representation of trends by forming a line above or below candle high and low on the price chart. When the price is above the green line, it signals an Buy trend, and when below, a Sell trend. This simplifies trend identification and confirms trading decisions. In summary, the Index Trend with Signals is a meticulously crafted methodology that harnesses the power of advanced indicators to empower traders with accurate trend identification, precise entry points. You can take multiple time entry on both type of signal at every candle to catch both side trading opportunity on Hedge Account with minimum position holding time of one hour to till Next change trend color line, By leveraging this comprehensive indicator, traders can potentially achieve consistency in the dynamic forex market.


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Ioannis Konstantas
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Ioannis Konstantas 2024.02.21 23:30 
 

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Pankaj Kapadia
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Reply from developer Pankaj Kapadia 2024.02.21 23:33
You are most welcome when ever you need any help again at any time.
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