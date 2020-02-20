Automated trading system.



Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants.



The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop.



Requirements

Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD).



The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes.

The minimum deposit is $ 500.

Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts.

Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.





Input Parameters





Lots (0.1) - Lot size.

StopLoss (80) - Stop Loss at points (10-100).

TakeProfit (100) - Take Profit in points (0-200), 0 - off.

MagicNumber - Magic.

Trawl length



Minimum profit to start .

Trawl pitch .



TS (true) - Trailing Stop (on/off)

TrailingStop (20) - Trailing Stop (10-50)

TrailingStep (5) - Trailing Step (5-10)

TrailingStart(5) - Minimum profit to start

InpNameBuy - BUY Line name

InpNameSell - SELL Line name

InpStyle - Line style





If you bought a product, please write me a personal message, I will give some recommendations for trading in a real account.