Big Source MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Automated trading system.
Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants.
The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop.
Requirements
Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD).
The minimum deposit is $ 500.
Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts.
Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.
Input Parameters
- Lots (0.1) - Lot size.
- StopLoss (80) - Stop Loss at points (10-100).
- TakeProfit (100) - Take Profit in points (0-200), 0 - off.
- MagicNumber - Magic.
- Trawl length
- Minimum profit to start.
- Trawl pitch.
- TS (true) - Trailing Stop (on/off)
- TrailingStop (20) - Trailing Stop (10-50)
- TrailingStep (5) - Trailing Step (5-10)
- TrailingStart(5) - Minimum profit to start
- InpNameBuy - BUY Line name
- InpNameSell - SELL Line name
- InpStyle - Line style
If you bought a product, please write me a personal message, I will give some recommendations for trading in a real account.
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