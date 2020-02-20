Big Source MT5

Automated trading system.

Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants.

The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop.

Requirements

Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD).

The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes.
The minimum deposit is $ 500.
 Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts.
Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.



Input Parameters

  • Lots (0.1)           - Lot size.
  • StopLoss (80)     - Stop Loss at points (10-100).
  • TakeProfit (100)  - Take Profit in points (0-200), 0 - off.
  • MagicNumber    - Magic.
  • Trawl length
  • Minimum profit to start.
  • Trawl pitch.
  • TS (true)            - Trailing Stop (on/off)
  • TrailingStop (20) - Trailing Stop (10-50)
  • TrailingStep (5)   - Trailing Step (5-10)
  • TrailingStart(5)    - Minimum profit to start
  • InpNameBuy       - BUY Line name
  • InpNameSell        -  SELL Line name
  • InpStyle              -  Line style


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Scalper Mars
Igor Bulgakov
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases. Requirements Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe. It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating resu
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Scalper Mars MT5
Igor Bulgakov
Experts
The Scalper Mars MT5 Expert Advisor uses an intraday scalping strategy and is a modified version of the MT4 Expert Advisor. The EA uses standard MACD, RSI, EMA indicators in its trading, does not use martingale and order grid. A stop order is placed next to local extrema if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses a take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is affected by news releases. Requirements Recommended for working on timeframes
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.13 12:28 
 

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