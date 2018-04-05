Optimize EA before test and buying.

Euro King is for trading EUR/USD on 15 min time frames. Optimize to find the best stop loss and take profit for your risk management. This EA does not trade hundreds of times a day. In the test it traded 100 times in a year. Try other time frames to see if there optimizations for different results.

The EA uses Bollinger bands, moving averages and RSI for logic in the entry and exits. Martingales are not used and all trades have a stop loss and a take profit. It is recommended to optimize if EA degrades as all EA's need continual optimization. One problem is people buy and EA with a set file or optimized settings and things are good for awhile but the market changes and people still rely on the old optimization.





Hypothetical Results Disclaimer

THESE RESULTS ARE BASED ON SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS THAT HAVE CERTAIN INHERENT LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE RESULTS SHOWN IN AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, THESE RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, BECAUSE THESE TRADES HAVE NOT ACTUALLY BEEN EXECUTED, THESE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR OVER-COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THESE BEING SHOWN.



