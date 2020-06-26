ArcTrader
- Experts
-
Syed Oarasul IslamI am a passionate trader with a Computer science background. Besides trading I enjoy developing reliable and quality trading softwares for smart, serious and experienced traders.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 September 2020
- Activations: 5
ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels.
Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336
ADVANTAGES:
- Works on any market and time frames
- Multiple Strategies in 4 categories: Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal
- Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account
- Display Fibonacci Arc Levels while trading
- Can do scalping or Hedging
- Withdrawal Management. Daily Loss Limit and Equity Drawdown protection
- Money based Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Fibonacci Trailing, Percentage Trailing, ATR Trailing, Spike Trailing
FEATURES:
ALLOW_TRADE: True for trading ON and false for trading OFF
MaximumTrades: Maximum number of trades to open for any market. Minimum value is 1. A value more than 1 will activate Hedging mode
BarsToProcess: Number of bars to draw Fibonacci levels.
DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Draw Fibonacci levels based on ZigZag. If true then BarsToProcess will not be in effect
ZigZagDepth: Value for ZigZag Depth
ZigZagDeviation: Value for ZigZag Deviation
ZigZagBackstep: Value for ZigZag Backstep
Trading_Start_Time: Session start time
Trading_Finish_Time: Session end time
*Start time must be earlier than finish time.
Trading_Start_Day: Starting day of the week
Trading_Finish_Day: Ending day of the week
*Value from 0 to 6 where 0 represents Sunday and 6 is Saturday
Spread: Maximum spread to be allowed. Recommended 5-10. This value will be checked for opening, closing
Slippage: Maximum Slippage to be allowed. Recommended 3-5. This value will be checked for opening, closing
FixedLot: Set the value of fixed lot size if you want to use fixed lot only. UseAutoLot must be false in order to be effective.
UseAutoLot: Set to true if you want to use Auto lot rather than Fixed lot. When auto lot in use it is a good idea to withdraw profit every now and then
AutoLotRisks: Maximum risks in percentage when UseAutoLot is true. Recommended setting 0.01
LotDecreaseFactorIfLossOccurs: Reduce lot whenever loss happens. Minimum value is 0
LotIncreaseFactorIfWinsOccurs: Increase lot whenever wins happens. Minimum value is 0
FixedStopLoss: Fixed SL value in points. 0 for no stop
FixedTakeProfit: Fixed TP value in points. 0 for no target
*FixedStopLoss and FixedTakeProfit will not be in effect if UseAutoStopLossTakeProfit is true
UseAutoStopLossTakeProfit: Set to true to use auto stop loss and take profit value rather than fixed value.
StopLoss_Multiplier: Multiply stop loss value with the default stop loss value that the EA decides. Minimum value is 1.
TakeProfit_Multiplier: Multiply take profit value with the default take profit value that the EA decides. Minimum value is 1
UseHiddenStopLossTakeProfit: Set to true to hide your original plan
HiddenStopLossInMoney: The idea is to place order with large stop or no stop at all and exit with a predetermined loss in money
HiddenTakeProfitInMoney: The idea is same as above
WithdrawPoint: Put your desired profit level target when you want the EA to enter into a safe mode. EA will not place any trade but only manage open trades until the withdraw is made
DailyLossLimit: Maximum loss of the day for each market. When limit reaches EA will close open trades and stop trading for the day
MaximunDrawdown: EA will stop trading when maximum equity drawdown occurs.
CloseProfitTradesAtTradingFinishTime: To close only profit trades when trading time is finished
CloseAllTradesAtTradingFinishTime: To close all trades when trading time is finished
UsePercentageTrailing: When more than 90% target achieved move stop loss at 80%. If HiddenTakeProfitInMoney is in use stop loss will be moved to nearest price when 90% target achieved
FibonacciTrailing: To trail based on Fibonacci levels
ATRTrailing: To trail based on ATR
SpikeTrailing: To trail based on large spikes
UseRetracementStrategy: True or False
UseBreakOutStrategy: True or False
UseReversalStrategy: True or False
UseTrendFollowStrategy: True or False