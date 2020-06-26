ArcTrader

ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels.

Product Home Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336


ADVANTAGES:

  • Works on any market and time frames
  • Multiple Strategies in 4 categories: Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal
  • Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account 
  • Display Fibonacci Arc Levels while trading
  • Can do scalping or Hedging 
  • Withdrawal Management. Daily Loss Limit and Equity Drawdown protection 
  • Money based Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit 
  • Fibonacci Trailing, Percentage Trailing, ATR Trailing, Spike Trailing


FEATURES:

ALLOW_TRADE: True for trading ON and false for trading OFF

MaximumTrades: Maximum number of trades to open for any market. Minimum value is 1. A value more than 1 will activate Hedging mode

BarsToProcess: Number of bars to draw Fibonacci levels. 

DrawZigZagBasedFibo: Draw Fibonacci levels based on ZigZag. If true then BarsToProcess will not be in effect

ZigZagDepth: Value for ZigZag Depth

ZigZagDeviation: Value for ZigZag Deviation

ZigZagBackstep: Value for ZigZag Backstep

Trading_Start_Time: Session start time

Trading_Finish_Time: Session end time

*Start time must be earlier than finish time. 

Trading_Start_Day: Starting day of the week 

Trading_Finish_Day: Ending day of the week

*Value from 0 to 6 where 0 represents Sunday and 6 is Saturday

Spread: Maximum spread to be allowed. Recommended 5-10. This value will be checked for opening, closing

Slippage: Maximum Slippage to be allowed. Recommended 3-5. This value will be checked for opening, closing

FixedLot: Set the value of fixed lot size if you want to use fixed lot only. UseAutoLot must be false in order to be effective.

UseAutoLot: Set to true if you want to use Auto lot rather than Fixed lot. When auto lot in use it is a good idea to withdraw profit every now and then

AutoLotRisks: Maximum risks in percentage when UseAutoLot is true. Recommended setting 0.01

LotDecreaseFactorIfLossOccurs: Reduce lot whenever loss happens. Minimum value is 0

LotIncreaseFactorIfWinsOccurs: Increase lot whenever wins happens. Minimum value is 0

FixedStopLoss: Fixed SL value in points. 0 for no stop

FixedTakeProfit: Fixed TP value in points. 0 for no target

*FixedStopLoss and FixedTakeProfit will not be in effect if UseAutoStopLossTakeProfit is true

UseAutoStopLossTakeProfit: Set to true to use auto stop loss and take profit value rather than fixed value.

StopLoss_Multiplier: Multiply stop loss value with the default stop loss value that the EA decides. Minimum value is 1. 

TakeProfit_Multiplier: Multiply take profit value with the default take profit value that the EA decides. Minimum value is 1

UseHiddenStopLossTakeProfit: Set to true to hide your original plan

HiddenStopLossInMoney: The idea is to place order with large stop or no stop at all and exit with a predetermined loss in money

HiddenTakeProfitInMoney:  The idea is same as above 

WithdrawPoint: Put your desired profit level target when you want the EA to enter into a safe mode.  EA will not place any trade but only manage open trades until the withdraw is made

DailyLossLimit: Maximum loss of the day for each market. When limit reaches EA will close open trades and stop trading for the day

MaximunDrawdown: EA will stop trading when maximum equity drawdown occurs.

CloseProfitTradesAtTradingFinishTime: To close only profit trades when trading time is finished

CloseAllTradesAtTradingFinishTime: To close all trades when trading time is finished

UsePercentageTrailing: When more than 90% target achieved move stop loss at 80%. If HiddenTakeProfitInMoney is in use stop loss will be moved to nearest price when  90% target achieved

FibonacciTrailing: To trail based on Fibonacci levels

ATRTrailing: To trail based on ATR

SpikeTrailing: To trail based on large spikes

UseRetracementStrategy: True or False

UseBreakOutStrategyTrue or False

UseReversalStrategyTrue or False

UseTrendFollowStrategyTrue or False

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