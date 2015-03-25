PendingOrders from any Price

Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders.

You will have a possibility to put a legitimate Open Price for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines.

You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair.





Input Parameters

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPendings - if true , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!);

- if , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!); Order_Type - you can choose what kind of pending orders you want to use (only Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit will work);

you can choose what kind of pending orders you want to use (only Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit or Sell Limit will work); StartingPrice - you must put a legitimate price for the first position in the grid (Comment will appear if the Price is not right or too close to the current price);

- you must put a legitimate price for the first position in the grid (Comment will appear if the Price is not right or too close to the current price); DistanceBetweenOrders - this will be a distance between 2 any pending orders in the grid;

- this will be a distance between 2 any pending orders in the grid; Take_Profit ;

; Stop_Loss ;

; InitLotSize - initial lot size;

- initial lot size; LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size;

- if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size; InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points;

- difference between two consecutive orders in points; NumOfOrders - number of pending orders you want to place on the chart;

- number of pending orders you want to place on the chart; Slippage ;

; MagicNum - magic number;

- magic number; SameProfitTarget - if false then each order will calculate TP by adding/subtracting Take_Profit to the Open Price. If true then all orders will have the same TP.

- if then each order will calculate TP by adding/subtracting Take_Profit to the Open Price. If then all orders will have the same TP. SameLossTarget - if false then each order will calculate SL by adding/subtracting Stop_Loss to the Open Price. If true then all pending orders will have the same SL.





Attention: