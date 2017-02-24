Trailing Stop Universal

5

Trailing Stop Universal MT4 / MT5 utility is a multifunctional tool for protecting floating profit on open positions and reducing possible risks in trading. To realize these goals, the tool offers the user the following features.

Breakeven function - transfers a position to breakeven when the profit of the position allows it. If this function is enabled and the conditions of its operation are met, it moves the StopLoss order to the opening price of the position or even to the profitable area of the position, so that in case of price reversal and StopLoss triggering, you will not get a loss in money or even fix some profit.

Setting real and virtual StopLoss and TakeProfit orders for open positions. Everyone is probably familiar with real StopLoss and TakeProfit orders and knows that these orders have already been received on the trading server, so the broker knows about them, sees them and is obliged to execute them when the market price reaches them. A virtual StopLoss / TakeProfit order is not sent anywhere, the broker does not see it and does not know anything about it. We can say that it is just a stored value of the price at which a position should be closed as soon as the market price reaches or crosses the specified value. 

Trailing Stop feature, which offers a choice of 13 different trailing methods. If any of the trailing methods available in the product is enabled, this feature ensures that the StopLoss order follows the price as it moves in a profitable direction and stops following it when the price reverses and moves in an unprofitable direction. The methods presented in the product can be divided into 2 categories: indicator and non-indicator methods.

Indicator-based trailing methods are based on the following indicators:

  1. Alligator;
  2. Average True Range (ATR);
  3. Bollinger Bands;
  4. Envelopes;
  5. Fractals;
  6. Ichimoku;
  7. Moving Average (MA);
  8. Parabolic SAR;
  9. Zig Zag.

Non-indicator trailing methods:

  1. Bar Price (Trailing on the Open / High / Low / Close price of the selected bar);
  2. Deposit Currency (Trailing in the deposit currency);
  3. Fixed Distance (Classic trailing method with starting distance for trailing, trailing distance and trailing step);
  4. Price channel (Trailing method by the highest High / lowest Low for the last N bars).

Each trailing method has its own block of settings.

The utility also contains a block of reasons to close one or more positions if certain conditions are met.

The list of conditions for closing positions:

  1. The profit of the position has reached the specified value in the deposit currency;
  2. Loss of a position has reached the specified value in the deposit currency;
  3. Total profit on several positions has reached the specified value in the deposit currency;
  4. Total loss on several positions has reached the specified value in the deposit currency;
  5. X minutes have passed since the position was opened;
  6. X bars have been closed since the position was opened. 

The utility has a simple and clear trading panel, which will allow you to open trades with a specified Take Profit, Stop Loss and Volume. The trading panel can be used in real time and in the strategy tester. Thanks to the trading panel, users will be able to fully test the demo version of the product in the strategy tester. Simply enable the trailing method you are interested in, launch the tester, open trades using the panel and watch how the trailing stop works according to the selected algorithm.

The utility can work with positions opened manually, by another trading robot, or with all positions on an account. 

The program has 2 versions for MT4 and MT5 terminals:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20705

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33126

The product is constantly developing and expanding its functionality. The current description is actual for the product version 4.69

    Reviews 6
    Devine Nkululeko Tshabalala
    245
    Devine Nkululeko Tshabalala 2022.07.02 08:02 
     

    Awesome EA, l love love love it. Different trailing loss options based on market movement. Trailing loss has been my weakness, now l am able to integrate my auto system, and leave the system running as per my thinking. Great work there for different trail SL scenarios.

    seong1
    71
    seong1 2020.07.09 16:37 
     

    Good EA, earlier have some communication issue with the Author. but at final he has trying to help me. keep going with the good support. cheers.

    Damien Camille Leriche
    399
    Damien Camille Leriche 2020.06.14 17:16 
     

    I wasted a lot of time finding an EA that gives several possibilities to choose the ideal trailing stop for each strategy, but there were always different problems that prevented them from working properly with other EAs and without lag ... But, I finally found my Grail ... the developer made an excellent product, which is very complete and which works very well, quickly and without bugs! It's a great job! Thank you for this EA and the hard work you did to create it! :)

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    Devine Nkululeko Tshabalala
    245
    Devine Nkululeko Tshabalala 2022.07.02 08:02 
     

    Awesome EA, l love love love it. Different trailing loss options based on market movement. Trailing loss has been my weakness, now l am able to integrate my auto system, and leave the system running as per my thinking. Great work there for different trail SL scenarios.

    Oleg Remizov
    14912
    Reply from developer Oleg Remizov 2022.07.02 11:05
    Thank you for leaving feedback. I am very glad that you are satisfied with my product.
    seong1
    71
    seong1 2020.07.09 16:37 
     

    Good EA, earlier have some communication issue with the Author. but at final he has trying to help me. keep going with the good support. cheers.

    Damien Camille Leriche
    399
    Damien Camille Leriche 2020.06.14 17:16 
     

    I wasted a lot of time finding an EA that gives several possibilities to choose the ideal trailing stop for each strategy, but there were always different problems that prevented them from working properly with other EAs and without lag ... But, I finally found my Grail ... the developer made an excellent product, which is very complete and which works very well, quickly and without bugs! It's a great job! Thank you for this EA and the hard work you did to create it! :)

    Sameer Nizamuddin Nizam Uddin
    289
    Sameer Nizamuddin Nizam Uddin 2020.05.15 21:03 
     

    Excellent works great

    Mujeeb Abdul
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    Mujeeb Abdul 2019.05.04 22:20 
     

    Excellent Utility works great

    LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
    1687
    LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2017.06.19 22:37 
     

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