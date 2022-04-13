New Market Sentiment Indicator

5
Market Sentiment Indicator 

Market Sentiment is a Trading Tool which allows you to see the positions of other currency traders. Until now, only institutional traders had access to such data which gave them a serious advantage over retail traders because of obvious reasons. With Market Sentiment, you too will finally know what other traders are doing which makes it easy to beat them on the forex battlefield.

Data comes from MyFxbook Community Outlook data feed and is based on up to 100 000 live trading positions and includes the following information:

You must add the address  https:// myfxbook.com (without space) in the list of allowed URLs in Options -> Expert Advisors

  • Short vs. Long - Positions Ratio as a Percentage
  • Short vs. Long - Positions Volume
  • Short vs. Long - Number of Positions
  • Average Short Price
  • Average Long Price


As the data is updated every 60 seconds(Adjustable), the information provided by Market Sentiment gives you a unique insight of what other currency traders are doing. The result is a strategic advantage which allows the user to stay away from risky trades and pick trades with high win probability.

Notifications:

Get the notifications when positions ratio percentage exceed certain amount.(80% default)

  • Desktop Alerts
  • Email Alerts
  • Mobile push notifications

Settings:

  • Currency pairs
  • Hide/Show certain data columns
  • Refresh rate(minutes)
  • Alert Ratio percentage
  • Alert platforms
  • Color adjustments




Reviews 2
lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.10.14 09:43 
 

Everything solved Thank you very much sir

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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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Customizable Fibonacci Lines Up to 9 Fibonacci levels Customize line color, line style and line width for each Fibonacci line Easily adjustable Fibo object is created in background so you can use with indicators and EAs How to use: Load the indicator to the chart and press "f" on keyboard and click anywhere on the chart to start drawing You can customize each line after its drawn as well as input window of the indicator
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Leroy Pastran
480
Leroy Pastran 2024.09.09 18:06 
 

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lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2022.10.14 09:43 
 

Everything solved Thank you very much sir

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