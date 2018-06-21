Symbol Linking

This tool for linking charts in Metatrader 4.

Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically.

Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a main.

Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol.


Input parameter

  • isMainChart - set true only for the main chart window. Set false for all other linked windows.
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Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger MT4 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader5 There is also PRO version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a loop. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. There is also PRO version  has following featuters: Next b
Symbol Auto Changer PRO
Ruslan Jakishev
5 (2)
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger PRO   There is also version for MetaTreader5 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this extra
Chart Linker
Ruslan Jakishev
Indicators
Chart Linker   This tool is indicator for linking charts in Metatrader 4. Thanks to this tool you have to change symbol only in the main window and all other change automatically. Add this tool to all charts that you want to be linked with each other. Set one chart as a  main. Change symbol in the main window and linked windows change automatically to the new symbol. Compare to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30048  Chart linker can work simultaniously with other indicators and/or exper
Symbol Auto Changer PRO MT5
Ruslan Jakishev
Utilities
SymbolAutoChanger PRO MT5   There is also version for MetaTreader4 This tool allows you to automatically change the chart symbols in a row. Example: EUR → GBP → JPY → CHF → CAD → AUD → NZD You need only to set up interval in seconds between auto switch. Also, you can choose whether to switch between all symbols provided by your broker or only between symbols available in the Market Watch window. PRO version  has following featuters: Next button Previous button Pause/Continue botton With this ex
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