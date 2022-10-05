Conditional Stop Loss 4

This is a utility designed to automatically set the stop loss levels of orders according to the specified condition.

Two price levels serve as the condition for setting stop loss:

Trigger level - when this level is reached, an order is placed. The stop loss value of an order.

It is possible to enable or disable traling stop loss.



Input parameters

Order type for execution - type of orders to be processed by the expert. It can either be BUY, SELL or auto-select.

- type of orders to be processed by the expert. It can either be BUY, SELL or auto-select. Trigger Level Points - level to place an order when reached. Specified in points from the total breakeven level. If set to 0, it is set automatically.

- level to place an order when reached. Specified in points from the total breakeven level. If set to 0, it is set automatically. Profit Level Points - the stop loss value of an order. Specified in points from the total breakeven

- the stop loss value of an order. Specified in points from the total breakeven ON/OFF traling - Enable or disable trailing stop.

- Enable or disable trailing stop.













































































































































































































