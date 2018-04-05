Inflation Hedge

OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE

In times of high inflation, hedging with gold is valid.

Trade this EA on the XAU/USD 5 minute chart. It is important to optimize sl a tp before use if out of date. This was built on this years data 2022. Also continual optimization of tp and sl is required for any EA.

The strategy uses Williams Percent Range and ADX for entries and Standard Deviation and Moving Averages for exits. The lots are fixed and every trade has a stop loss and a take profit.