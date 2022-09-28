Binaripex is an indicator for binary options. The indicator shows with an arrow on the chart in which direction the price will go in the near future. According to our statistics, in 95% of cases, the price in the near future (from 1 to 5 minutes on small timeframes) will go above or below the arrow indication. This allows you to use this indicator with high efficiency for trading on binary options. Also, the indicator on the chart indicates near each transaction at what distance the price went in the right direction. You can visually see that in 95% of cases the price goes in the right direction for 30 or more points when trading on the M5 timeframe.





Benefits of the indicator:

not redrawn

has several modes of operation

created for binary options or forex scalping

shows signals on all currency pairs and timeframes

very easy to use

sends signals to phone and email

Indicator settings: