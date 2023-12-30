FFB Isis Scalper

Introducing ISIS SCALPER for MetaTrader 4: Innovation Beyond the Traditional!

Discover the future of trading strategies with our innovative indicator, carefully designed to transcend the limitations of conventional products. This is not just another indicator, but a flexible and powerful tool that empowers traders to explore the full potential of the market.

Exceptional Features:

Unlimited Versatility: Designed to adapt to any asset and time frame, our indicator allows you to create custom strategies to meet your specific trading needs.

Built-in Price Action Analysis: Explore advanced algorithms that incorporate price action analysis, providing a deeper understanding of market movements and identifying hidden opportunities.

Total Control in the Hands of the Trader: Customize algorithms according to your preferences and trading style. Have full control over settings to create a unique trading experience. Advanced Input

Triggers:

Diverse Patterns: Identifies entry opportunities with ease thanks to built-in triggers that respond to a variety of market patterns. Maximize your chances of success with clear and accurate signals.

Smart Filters: Perfect your strategies with sophisticated filters that eliminate market noise. Focus only on the most promising opportunities and increase your effectiveness.

Free yourself from Traditional Limitations:

Say goodbye to restrictive metrics and embrace a more flexible, customizable approach. With ISIS SCALPER, you have complete control of your path to financial success.

Transform your trading experience today! Try it and discover a new horizon of possibilities.


Resources:


Input Triggers:

- Average and Stochastic Crossover, Candle Size, Pinbar, Pattern123, Didi, Engulfo, RSI and Stochastic Divergence, but the exclusive FFB Triggers also allow you to use External Indicator Signals;

Trend Filters:

- Three average Clouds that allow you to identify movement patterns;

- Moving average filter with slope analysis;

Filter Supports and Resistances:

- Analysis of fractals H1,H4,D1,SW1 and MN1 with definition of entries close to buy and sell regions;

- Establish Pullback and Breakout strategies in Support and Resistance regions;

- HILO analysis allowing to identify moments of consolidation or trend.

Breakout and Pullback Strategies using HILO analysis between Candle Sets:

- HILO analysis allowing to identify moments of consolidation or trend;

- Helps identify movement patterns.

Channel Filters:

- Envelope, Bolinger Bands and External Indicator Channels;

Oscillator Filter: - ATR, CCI, RSI, RVI, Demark and Stochastic;


DON'T MISS OUT ON THE INDICATOR FORUM WHERE THERE WILL BE COLLABORATIONS SHARING STRATEGY IDEAS AND PRESETS:

Acesse: https://www.mql5.com/pt/forum/459814



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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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