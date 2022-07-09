LT Auto Fibo Expansion
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.0
Auto Fibo Expansion is an indicator that projects the Fibonacci expansion levels above and below the opening price of the day. It does the calculation based on the previous day and projects the levels on the current day.
It is very efficient to find "psychological" zones of support and resistance.
Its appearance is all configurable and you can set up to 30 different levels.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
This is a touch of brilliance and yes, it is very efficient in finding "psychological" support and resistance zones. That's what makes it so good for me to use. My only wish would be if the developer could do one for MT4 please as I also trade on that and need this. Thankyou.