LT Auto Fibo Expansion

5

Auto Fibo Expansion is an indicator that projects the Fibonacci expansion levels above and below the opening price of the day. It does the calculation based on the previous day and projects the levels on the current day.

It is very efficient to find "psychological" zones of support and resistance.

Its appearance is all configurable and you can set up to 30 different levels.

Enjoy!

This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com


Reviews 3
paddock
371
paddock 2025.08.26 22:21 
 

This is a touch of brilliance and yes, it is very efficient in finding "psychological" support and resistance zones. That's what makes it so good for me to use. My only wish would be if the developer could do one for MT4 please as I also trade on that and need this. Thankyou.

Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2023.06.23 15:33 
 

GOOD

fdepina
175
fdepina 2023.05.15 04:49 
 

Excelente trabalho. Eu usava o Dom Forex (chamado Perfect Zones também) e bastou colocar os dois juntos para ver que o preço respeita muito mais o Autofibo. Muito preciso e eliminei o Dom Forex do meu setup. Parabéns ao desenvolvedor, a ferramenta é indispensável.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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LT Weis Waves
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
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LT Protect My Trades
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
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LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
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LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
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LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
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LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
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LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
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paddock
371
paddock 2025.08.26 22:21 
 

This is a touch of brilliance and yes, it is very efficient in finding "psychological" support and resistance zones. That's what makes it so good for me to use. My only wish would be if the developer could do one for MT4 please as I also trade on that and need this. Thankyou.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2025.08.27 12:53
I am glad that you liked it! Unfortunatelly I stopped working with MT4 in 2020. No my focus is on MT5 ;)
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2023.06.23 15:33 
 

GOOD

fdepina
175
fdepina 2023.05.15 04:49 
 

Excelente trabalho. Eu usava o Dom Forex (chamado Perfect Zones também) e bastou colocar os dois juntos para ver que o preço respeita muito mais o Autofibo. Muito preciso e eliminei o Dom Forex do meu setup. Parabéns ao desenvolvedor, a ferramenta é indispensável.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2023.05.15 06:15
Obrigado pela avaliação positiva! Fico feliz que tenha gostado.
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