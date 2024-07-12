Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
- Indicators
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KO PARTNERS LTDI am an Architect with a full-time commitment to algorithmic trading development.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator!
This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me.
Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease.
NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.