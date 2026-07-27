AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT4 is a professional one-click trade management tool designed for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection.

This Expert Advisor allows traders to open BUY or SELL positions directly from the chart using dedicated trading buttons and automatically manage open trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop functions.

The EA does not generate trading signals. Instead, it focuses on efficient trade execution and advanced position management, making it suitable for discretionary traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and trend traders.

MAIN FEATURES

• One-Click BUY and SELL Buttons

Open market orders instantly from the chart with a single click.

• Automatic Stop Loss (SL)

Protect your account with predefined stop loss settings.

• Automatic Take Profit (TP)

Set profit targets automatically when opening a trade.

• Break Even Protection

Move Stop Loss to Break Even automatically after the trade reaches a specified profit level.

• Trailing Stop Management

Lock in profits automatically as the market moves in your favor.

• Flexible Lot Size Control

Supports fixed lot trading with broker-compatible volume handling.

• Real-Time Trade Monitoring

Continuously manages active positions without requiring manual intervention.

• Lightweight and Fast

Designed to run efficiently without excessive CPU or memory usage.

• MT4 Market Validation Compatible

Built and tested to meet MetaTrader 4 Market validation requirements.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

This tool is ideal for traders who:

• Prefer manual market analysis and trade decisions.

• Want faster order execution.

• Need automatic trade protection after entry.

• Use discretionary trading strategies.

• Trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and other CFD instruments supported by their broker.

BENEFITS

• Reduce emotional trading decisions.

• Improve trade management discipline.

• Protect profits automatically.

• Minimize the risk of forgetting Stop Loss or Break Even adjustments.

• Save time managing open positions.

AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager provides ready‑made presets for Gold and Forex traders. Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, or Safe depending on your trading style. Each preset automatically configures Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop for optimal risk management.

Aggressive → Fast scalping, quick profits, higher risk.

Balanced → Intraday stability, best for active sessions.

Safe → Swing trading, fewer signals but stronger protection.

📊 Preset Table – GOLD M5

Aggressive (Scalping)

TP: Fixed 500 pip

SL: Fixed 300 pip

BE: Trigger 100 pip, Buffer 90 pip

TS: Fixed 150 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

BE: Trigger 120 pip, Buffer 100 pip

TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Swing)

TP: ATR × 3.0 (Period 20)

SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

BE: Trigger 200 pip, Buffer 130 pip

TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)

📊 Preset Table – Forex Major Pair (EURUSD/GBPUSD M15)

Aggressive (News/Breakout)

TP: Fixed 30 pip

SL: Fixed 15 pip

BE: Trigger 6 pip, Buffer 1 pip

TS: Fixed 10 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

BE: Trigger 10 pip, Buffer 2 pip

TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Trend/Swing)

TP: ATR × 2.5 (Period 20)

SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

BE: Trigger 15 pip, Buffer 3 pip

TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)





IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Expert Advisor is a Semi-Automatic Trade Manager.

The EA does not provide buy or sell signals and does not automatically decide market direction. All trade entries are initiated manually by the trader using the on-chart BUY and SELL buttons.

The performance of any trading strategy depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spread, slippage, and risk management practices.

Recommended for traders who want complete control over entries while automating trade management and position protection.

⭐ Support Message

Dear traders, If this EA helps you trade better, please support us by leaving a 5‑star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ in the MQL5 Market. Your feedback motivates us to keep improving and adding new features.



