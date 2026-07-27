Semi Auto Trade Manager

AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT4 is a professional one-click trade management tool designed for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection.

This Expert Advisor allows traders to open BUY or SELL positions directly from the chart using dedicated trading buttons and automatically manage open trades with Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop functions.

The EA does not generate trading signals. Instead, it focuses on efficient trade execution and advanced position management, making it suitable for discretionary traders, scalpers, intraday traders, and trend traders.

MAIN FEATURES

• One-Click BUY and SELL Buttons
Open market orders instantly from the chart with a single click.

• Automatic Stop Loss (SL)
Protect your account with predefined stop loss settings.

• Automatic Take Profit (TP)
Set profit targets automatically when opening a trade.

• Break Even Protection
Move Stop Loss to Break Even automatically after the trade reaches a specified profit level.

• Trailing Stop Management
Lock in profits automatically as the market moves in your favor.

• Flexible Lot Size Control
Supports fixed lot trading with broker-compatible volume handling.

• Real-Time Trade Monitoring
Continuously manages active positions without requiring manual intervention.

• Lightweight and Fast
Designed to run efficiently without excessive CPU or memory usage.

• MT4 Market Validation Compatible
Built and tested to meet MetaTrader 4 Market validation requirements.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

This tool is ideal for traders who:

• Prefer manual market analysis and trade decisions.
• Want faster order execution.
• Need automatic trade protection after entry.
• Use discretionary trading strategies.
• Trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and other CFD instruments supported by their broker.

BENEFITS

• Reduce emotional trading decisions.
• Improve trade management discipline.
• Protect profits automatically.
• Minimize the risk of forgetting Stop Loss or Break Even adjustments.
• Save time managing open positions.

AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager provides ready‑made presets for Gold and Forex traders. Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, or Safe depending on your trading style. Each preset automatically configures Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop for optimal risk management.

  • Aggressive → Fast scalping, quick profits, higher risk.

  • Balanced → Intraday stability, best for active sessions.

  • Safe → Swing trading, fewer signals but stronger protection.

📊 Preset Table – GOLD M5

Aggressive (Scalping)

  • TP: Fixed 500 pip

  • SL: Fixed 300 pip

  • BE: Trigger 100 pip, Buffer 90 pip

  • TS: Fixed 150 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

  • TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

  • SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

  • BE: Trigger 120 pip, Buffer 100 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Swing)

  • TP: ATR × 3.0 (Period 20)

  • SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

  • BE: Trigger 200 pip, Buffer 130 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)

📊 Preset Table – Forex Major Pair (EURUSD/GBPUSD M15)

Aggressive (News/Breakout)

  • TP: Fixed 30 pip

  • SL: Fixed 15 pip

  • BE: Trigger 6 pip, Buffer 1 pip

  • TS: Fixed 10 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

  • TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

  • SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

  • BE: Trigger 10 pip, Buffer 2 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Trend/Swing)

  • TP: ATR × 2.5 (Period 20)

  • SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

  • BE: Trigger 15 pip, Buffer 3 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)


IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Expert Advisor is a Semi-Automatic Trade Manager.

The EA does not provide buy or sell signals and does not automatically decide market direction. All trade entries are initiated manually by the trader using the on-chart BUY and SELL buttons.

The performance of any trading strategy depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spread, slippage, and risk management practices.

Recommended for traders who want complete control over entries while automating trade management and position protection.

⭐ Support Message

Dear traders, If this EA helps you trade better, please support us by leaving a 5‑star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ in the MQL5 Market. Your feedback motivates us to keep improving and adding new features.



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Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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