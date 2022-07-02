KT Balance of Power MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator measures the buying and selling force between the buyers and sellers in the form of a histogram/oscillator by using a BOP equation:
BOP = Moving Average of [close – open)/(high – low)]
Igor Levshin first introduced the Balance of power in the August 2001 issue of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.
Features
- Quickly find the buying and selling pressure among the traders.
- It comes with simple inputs and an interface.
- All Metatrader alerts included.
Applications
- It can be used to find buy-sell entries using the zero-line crossovers.
- It can be used to identify overbought and oversold markets.
- Like any other oscillator, it can be used to find regular and hidden divergences between the price and BOP oscillator.
- It can also be used to find bullish and bearish market trends.