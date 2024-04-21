Aussenstab

The outside bar indicator shows a range of inside bars and the breakout up and down from the range. The breakout is always displayed at the start of a new range and is extended until another breakout.

The calculation always takes place at the start of a new candle. So it is displayed accordingly in all time frames.

In inside bar ( insidebar ) trading you can see the top and bottom of a range.



In outside bar ( outsidebar ) trading, the breakout from a range and thus the trend following.



The colors can be customized in the options.





Have Fun!



