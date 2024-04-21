Aussenstab
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 25 January 2025
The outside bar indicator shows a range of inside bars and the breakout up and down from the range. The breakout is always displayed at the start of a new range and is extended until another breakout.
The calculation always takes place at the start of a new candle. So it is displayed accordingly in all time frames.
In inside bar ( insidebar ) trading you can see the top and bottom of a range.
In outside bar ( outsidebar ) trading, the breakout from a range and thus the trend following.
The colors can be customized in the options.
Have Fun!
Lovely indicator, thanks a lot for your effort. While trading I find it really helpful to also look at higher timeframes. So I would appreciate that you consider to implement the possibility to choose higher timeframes than the current one. I look mainly at H4 and would love to see your indicator displaying D1 or even W1. Many thanks in advance, keep up the good work. regards