Aussenstab

5

The outside bar indicator shows a range of inside bars and the breakout up and down from the range. The breakout is always displayed at the start of a new range and is extended until another breakout.

The calculation always takes place at the start of a new candle. So it is displayed accordingly in all time frames.

In inside bar (  insidebar ) trading you can see the top and bottom of a range.

In outside bar (  outsidebar ) trading, the breakout from a range and thus the trend following.

The colors can be customized in the options.


Have Fun!


Reviews 7
xKrisKrossx
29
xKrisKrossx 2025.04.01 21:52 
 

Lovely indicator, thanks a lot for your effort. While trading I find it really helpful to also look at higher timeframes. So I would appreciate that you consider to implement the possibility to choose higher timeframes than the current one. I look mainly at H4 and would love to see your indicator displaying D1 or even W1. Many thanks in advance, keep up the good work. regards

ETnachHause
14
ETnachHause 2025.02.28 12:50 
 

Top Indicator

Bladexxx
24
Bladexxx 2024.12.25 18:59 
 

Great ind

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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CandleRemainTime
Rainer Schnoege
5 (1)
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Introduction to the Candle Time Indicator The Candle Time Indicator for MetaTrader 5, helps users know how much time on a candlestick is remaining. Overview of Candle Time Indicator settings. TextColor: set the color of the countdown clock; FontSize: set the size of the font; Installation Guide Copy and paste the CandleTime.ex5 indicator files into the MQL5 folder of the Metatrader 5 trading platform. You can gain access to this folder by clicking the top menu options, that goes as follows: Fil
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Draw Pivot Point
Rainer Schnoege
Indicators
The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
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RFrame Two Timeframes Candles
Rainer Schnoege
5 (2)
Indicators
The Twotimeframe-Candles (RFrame) - Indicator for MT5 shows the candles of an higher, timeframe as an overlay on the current timeframe. You can choose the number of candles and color of the overlays. The indicator calculates the candle evevery tick. If you like the indicator, please left a comment.  Version 1.1: The second time frame can now be set. Keywords: Candlestick, Multitimefram, Two Timeframes, 
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go3tz
40
go3tz 2025.05.07 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xKrisKrossx
29
xKrisKrossx 2025.04.01 21:52 
 

Lovely indicator, thanks a lot for your effort. While trading I find it really helpful to also look at higher timeframes. So I would appreciate that you consider to implement the possibility to choose higher timeframes than the current one. I look mainly at H4 and would love to see your indicator displaying D1 or even W1. Many thanks in advance, keep up the good work. regards

ETnachHause
14
ETnachHause 2025.02.28 12:50 
 

Top Indicator

Bladexxx
24
Bladexxx 2024.12.25 18:59 
 

Great ind

mb_tradexp
24
mb_tradexp 2024.10.08 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rainer Schnoege
3857
Reply from developer Rainer Schnoege 2024.11.12 23:20
Thank you for your feedback, in the next update I will change the collorset.
Ninell
34
Ninell 2024.07.12 08:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Teeraporn Satitman
392
Teeraporn Satitman 2024.07.10 18:48 
 

I really love this indicator. Thank you

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