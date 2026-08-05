Reversal pattern signals



This indicator detects two classic reversal candlestick patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing — and marks them with a simple up/down arrow. Detection is fully customizable: enable either or both patterns, adjust wick/body ratios and the minimum candle size (ATR-based, so it adapts automatically to any symbol or timeframe).


Its main feature is that it’s 100% non-repainting. The arrow on the currently forming candle is provisional and may adjust while that candle is still open — that’s just live price action. But the instant a candle closes, the verdict is final and permanent: the indicator never looks at future candles, so a signal can never be revised or invalidated after the fact.


Important: this indicator is a pattern-recognition tool, not a complete trading system. It’s designed to be used alongside a broader strategy — trend direction, support/resistance, market structure, or another indicator for confirmation — rather than traded on its own. Signals should be filtered through your own context and risk management.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Market Profile Sessions — Session-Based Volume Profile with POC & Value Area Market Profile Sessions builds a color-coded volume profile histogram on your chart, with the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated for each trading session. Key Features • Separate profile, POC and Value Area for Asian, London and New York sessions, each in its own color • Composite mode for a single profile over the full lookback period • Adjustable resolution, lookback period, Value Area %, se
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