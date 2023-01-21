Investment Castle II MT4

Investment Castle II — Built to Never Lose Its Place





Investment Castle II is a trading robot engineered for reliability. If your VPS or terminal restarts, it remembers your open positions, their take-profit and stop-loss levels, and even your trade-button setup — so your strategy keeps running exactly where it left off.





What it does for you

Restart-proof: remembers open positions and their TP/SL through VPS or terminal restarts.

remembers open positions and their TP/SL through VPS or terminal restarts. Setup persistence: your trade buttons and configuration are restored automatically.

your trade buttons and configuration are restored automatically. Designed for uptime: built for traders who run 24/5 on a VPS.

built for traders who run 24/5 on a VPS. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: serious, always-on traders who can't afford to lose their state.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.