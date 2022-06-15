The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand Forex Indicator is part of a set of Indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Forex Supply and Demand Indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line demand is in command, when the red line is above the green line supply is in command. The more positive the green and red lines, the higher the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, the lower the volume input. Setting low demand and supply interest. * The indicator does not repaint and does not lag, it does everything in real time.



