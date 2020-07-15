MACD Mago Trader

For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is another tool he uses: a 2-line MACD specially set with Phi ratios. This MACD is packed with a twist: a Filling Area, to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. Obviously, you can turn On and Off this filling feature.

If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him...

Very simple and useful indicator.





If you are looking also for the EMA-based indicator of this trader, here it is: EMAs Mago Trader







SETTINGS



Period for the FAST MA. For M1= 21 / M5|D|W|M= 17 / M15|M60= 27

/ M5|D|W|M= Period for the SLOW MA. For M1= 89 / M5|D|W|M= 72 / M15|M60= 117

/ M5|D|W|M= Signal Line period. For M1= 42 / M5|D|W|M= 34 / M15|M60= 55



/ M5|D|W|M= Price Type to be used.

Activate the Area Filling between the 2 EMAs: On | Off

Sometimes turning ON/OFF the filling may cause some refresh problemas, just decide how you would like the indicator to be displayed on your chart, and simply restart your platform... ;)

If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)... This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free... With No Strings Attached! Ever!

Live Long and Prosper! ;)



