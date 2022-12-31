WAPV Full MT5

## If you are unable to use the demo version, please contact us by message.

## Operate professionally using WAPV Full and be able to track where is the big players money

# cause and effect # Supply and Demand # Effort x Result

It works on any Market that has Price and Volume, FUTURES, FOREX, CRYPTOS, STOCKS, CFDS... All of this is delivered in WAPV Full, it gives you 16 fundamental tools for you to analyze the market professionally and consequently improve your results.

Imagine you have in your hands a tool that alone does the reading of the major Market Players, showing the best trading regions based on Price and Volume analysis. WAPV Full is a complete tool,In addition to mapping market movements in trading waves, it also maps the Market by reading Price and Volume. The Professional Market operates based on the 3 laws of R. Wyckoff

#In addition to the WAPV_FULL Tool, an Instruction Manual for

use of tools with strategies and a video package

to help make better use of the indicators.

No additional cost.





See the images and the video to understand what I'm talking about.



