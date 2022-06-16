WAPV Force and Weakness MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Real Volume was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As a fantasy it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Result and Supply and Demand. NOTE: DOES NOT WORK IN FOREX AND CFD (VOLUME TICK)