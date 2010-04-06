Jac Trend
- Indicators
- Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The JAC Trend Indicator for MT5 was created to facilitate the identification of the market trend in an easy and agile way. # When JAC Trend indicator is green, we have a pre-trend to uptrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is Red we have a pre-trend to downtrend market. # When JAC Trend indicator is gray, we have a sideways market without strength. That way you have all the sides that the Market can go to in a clear and objective way.