Force and Weakness Trading

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The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex is part of the (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) Toolkit The Force and Weakness Indicator for MT5 Forex was developed to identify the Strength and Weakness of volume in an accumulated way. Enabling the vision of a panorama between price and volume. The Indicator can be used as an oscillator and as a histogram. As usual it has all the premises of R. Wyckoff's three laws when put together with the price: Cause and Effect, Effort x Result and Supply and Demand.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Trend Everest MT5 indicator is a trend following indicator that aids in decision making. It is based on the calculation of ATR that assist and the average hull. A key issue is that the Trend Everest MT5 nominee does not repaint, so you can backtest with greater confidence. When it is Green, UpTrend When it is a Red downtrend. Not that the Market is fractal, so the longer the graphic time, the greater its degree of assertiveness.
JAC Trend Color Candle
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The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
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The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator is part of a set of indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line the demand is in charge, when the red line is above the green line the supply is in charge. The more positive the green and red lines, the greater the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, th
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The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand Forex Indicator is part of a set of Indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The WAPV ADH Forex Supply and Demand Indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers. Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line demand is in command, when the red line is above the green line supply is in command. The more positive the green and red lines, the higher the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, t
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Wapv Price and volume
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The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
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The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as it was done by R. Wyckoff in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis, further improving plus operat
Weis Wave Double Side Alert
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The Weis Wave Bouble Side Indicator for MT5 is part of the toolkit (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) The Weis Wave Bouble side Indicator for MT5 was created based on the already established Weis Wave created by David Weis. The Weis Wave Double Side indicator reads the market in waves as R. Wyckoff did in 1900. It helps in the identification of effort x result, cause and effect, and Supply and demand Its differential is that it can be used below the zero axis and has a breakout alert showing Who is s
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The VSA Candle Signal for MT5 is part of the toolset (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Its function is to identify the correlation of Price and Volume in the formation of the candle. Its creation is based on the premises of R.Wyckoff , a precursor in the analysis of Price and Volume. VSA Candle Signal for MT5 assists in decision making, leaving your reading clearer and more fluid. See the images below.
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The Weis Wave Chart for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount of pips
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## If you are unable to use the demo version, please contact us by message. ## Operate professionally using WAPV Full and be able to track where is the big players money Imagine you have in your hands a tool that alone does the reading of the major Market Players, showing the best trading regions based on Price and Volume analysis. WAPV Full is a complete tool, 100% focused on R. Wyckoff's operational In addition to mapping market movements in trading waves, it also maps the Market by reading P
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Indicators
O LIVRO VISUAL é uma ferramenta que auxilia na identificação de escoras e renovação de ordens, para quem opera Tape Reading ou fluxo no gráfico é uma excelente ferramenta. Porem ele funciona somente em Mercados Centralizados ou com profundidade nível 2. É de fundamental importância você saber que ele não funciona em Mercado de FOREX. Porem pode ser utilizado no Mercado da B3.
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