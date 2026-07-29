⚡ Onyx FVG Pro

Smart Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System for MetaTrader 5

🔹 1. Market Structure Detection Engine

Automatically identifies key market structure shifts including CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) using advanced Swing High/Low logic to ensure you always trade in alignment with the dominant trend.

🔹 2. Dynamic FVG Detection (Auto-Mitigation)

Scans and draws high-probability Fair Value Gap zones in real time based on customizable minimum point thresholds. Features smart auto-mitigation that automatically greys out zones once they are filled to keep your charts clean.

🔹 3. Smart Trend-Filtering & Signal Engine

Filters signals to only enter FVG zones that align strictly with the active Market Structure. Automatically calculates and displays high-precision trade setups:

Entry & Stop Loss (SL) levels

levels TP1 to TP4 targets (1:1 to 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio)

🔹 4. Sleek Pure-Black Dashboard UI

Displays an intuitive HUD right on your chart showing current Market Bias, Entry, SL, and TP targets. Updates dynamically in real time as price hits targets or invalidates zones.

🔹 5. Real-Time Push Alerts & Daily Summary

Never miss a setup with instant MT5 Mobile App notifications:

Proximity Alerts: Get notified when price gets near a valid zone

Get notified when price gets near a valid zone Zone Hit Alerts: Instant alert when price enters the entry zone

Instant alert when price enters the entry zone TP/SL Tracker: Real-time alerts as each TP or SL target is reached

Real-time alerts as each TP or SL target is reached Daily Summary: End-of-day report sent directly to your phone with total trades and net profit in USD

💡 How to Trade with Pending Orders (Recommended Setup)

To maximize precision and avoid manual entry delays, we highly recommend using Pending Orders based on the indicator's real-time Dashboard signals: