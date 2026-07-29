Onyx FVG Pro

⚡ Onyx FVG Pro
Smart Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System for MetaTrader 5

🔹 1. Market Structure Detection Engine
Automatically identifies key market structure shifts including CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) using advanced Swing High/Low logic to ensure you always trade in alignment with the dominant trend.

🔹 2. Dynamic FVG Detection (Auto-Mitigation)
Scans and draws high-probability Fair Value Gap zones in real time based on customizable minimum point thresholds. Features smart auto-mitigation that automatically greys out zones once they are filled to keep your charts clean.

🔹 3. Smart Trend-Filtering & Signal Engine
Filters signals to only enter FVG zones that align strictly with the active Market Structure. Automatically calculates and displays high-precision trade setups:

  • Entry & Stop Loss (SL) levels
  • TP1 to TP4 targets (1:1 to 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio)

🔹 4. Sleek Pure-Black Dashboard UI
Displays an intuitive HUD right on your chart showing current Market Bias, Entry, SL, and TP targets. Updates dynamically in real time as price hits targets or invalidates zones.

🔹 5. Real-Time Push Alerts & Daily Summary
Never miss a setup with instant MT5 Mobile App notifications:

  • Proximity Alerts: Get notified when price gets near a valid zone
  • Zone Hit Alerts: Instant alert when price enters the entry zone
  • TP/SL Tracker: Real-time alerts as each TP or SL target is reached
  • Daily Summary: End-of-day report sent directly to your phone with total trades and net profit in USD

💡 How to Trade with Pending Orders (Recommended Setup)

To maximize precision and avoid manual entry delays, we highly recommend using Pending Orders based on the indicator's real-time Dashboard signals:

  • Bullish Bias (BUY Setup): Place a Buy Limit order at the Entry Price shown on the dashboard (Top boundary of Bullish FVG). Set Stop Loss and TP targets exactly as calculated.
  • Bearish Bias (SELL Setup): Place a Sell Limit order at the Entry Price shown on the dashboard (Bottom boundary of Bearish FVG). Set Stop Loss and TP targets exactly as calculated.
  • Pro Tip: Wait for the Proximity Alert notification on your mobile phone before setting up your Pending Limit order. If the price invalidates the FVG zone or hits SL before triggering your order, simply cancel the pending order.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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