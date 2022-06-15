The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator is part of a set of indicators called (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market)





The WAPV ADH Supply and Demand indicator for MT5 is intended to identify the winning side between buyers and sellers.





Its reading is very simple, when the green line is above the red line the demand is in charge, when the red line is above the green line the supply is in charge.





The more positive the green and red lines, the greater the volume input, the closer to zero or negative, the lower the volume entry.





Configuring low demand and supply interest.