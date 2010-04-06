VSA Smart Money
- Indicators
- Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The VSA Smart Money indicator tracks the movement of professional traders, institutional trades and all compound man movements. The VSA Smart money Indicator reads bar by bar, being an excellent tool for those who use VSA, Wyckoff, PVA and Any other analysis that uses price and volume. There are 10 indications that you will find in your Chart: *On Demand *Climax *UT Thrust *Top Reversal bar *Stop Volume *No Supply *Spring *Reversal Bottom *Shakeout *Bag Holding Using this indicator you will be on the trail of Smart Money.