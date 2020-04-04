Trend Everest
- Indicators
- Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trend Everest MT5 indicator is a trend following indicator that aids in decision making. It is based on the calculation of ATR that assist and the average hull. A key issue is that the Trend Everest MT5 nominee does not repaint, so you can backtest with greater confidence. When it is Green, UpTrend When it is a Red downtrend. Not that the Market is fractal, so the longer the graphic time, the greater its degree of assertiveness.