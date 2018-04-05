New Wave
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Optimize before back test or use.
New Wave trades trends. 3 moving averages and trends up and trends down, buying and selling. Finding the optimal parameters for yourself, you will need to optimize in the platform. A set file is in the comments to use in the test to show the Expert. Optimize inputs according to your asset and risk. I optimized this with EURUSD on a 1 hour time frame. Percentage of balance is used to trade by.