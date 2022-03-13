Bar Strength Divergence indicator for MT4

5

Bar Strength Divergence Indicator for MT4

BarStrength Indicator is an exclusive indicator to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
BarStrength Indicator shows the strength of each candle.
The indicator shows in a separate windows candles relatively to 2 price levels representing resistance and support in the market.
Once candle is near resistance it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go down in the next candles.
Once candle is near support it is highly probable that price movement will change direction and will go up in the next candles.
The indicator can also be used to easily spot divergences between real price movement (main chart) and BarStrength indicator movement (indicator window).

The only input of the indicator is :

  • MaxBars: number of candles to be displayed with the indicator

BarStrength indicator can be combined with other oscillators like Stochastic or RSI for confirmation purposes.
The indicator can work with any class of assets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The indicator can be used with any time frame.

Reviews 2
matador0312
87
matador0312 2022.12.31 08:20 
 

Simply the best divergence tool. No repaint, no bugs! Great Job. 👍👍👍

ebel
1221
ebel 2022.10.16 08:48 
 

I am loving this indicator. I am renting for a month and have made more than enough in two or three days to buy it at the end of the month. I am using two types of entry: 1. if bar strength is near or below the lower level and the trend bias is long, I scalp long (and vice versa for short) 2. if bar strength goes beyond either the upper or lower level and divergence subsequently appears, trade in the direction of the indicator. There are many opportunities.

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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Dashboard Display indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Market Momentum Alerter for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Market Momentum Alerter Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market. Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade... And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened. This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions. These operations are invisible for most people. Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations...
Matrix indicator for MT4 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Matrix Indicator Matrix Indicator is a simple but effective indicator. Matrix indicator displays usual oscillators indicators in a user friendly color coded indicator. This makes it easy to identify when all indicators are aligned and spot high probability entries. Inputs of indicator are: Indicator: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Bollinger Bands Param1/Param2/Param3: usual settings for the indicator ValueMin: Oversold level for oscillator ValueMax: Overbought level for oscillator The indicator can
OBOS Overbought Oversold indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
OBOS indicator OBOS Indicator is an exclusive indicator to spot entries based on price action. The OBOS Indicator is both effective and user friendly. Indicator uses simple color codes and levels to indicate Overbought and Oversold conditions. No more headache. The OBOS Indicator will only gives you indication when there are possible entries. Means you only get useful information. Inputs of the indicator are: MaxBars : number of bars to display in your chart Smoothing period : number of ba
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4 Trend Direction ADX is part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator
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matador0312
87
matador0312 2022.12.31 08:20 
 

Simply the best divergence tool. No repaint, no bugs! Great Job. 👍👍👍

ebel
1221
ebel 2022.10.16 08:48 
 

I am loving this indicator. I am renting for a month and have made more than enough in two or three days to buy it at the end of the month. I am using two types of entry: 1. if bar strength is near or below the lower level and the trend bias is long, I scalp long (and vice versa for short) 2. if bar strength goes beyond either the upper or lower level and divergence subsequently appears, trade in the direction of the indicator. There are many opportunities.

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