::: FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME !!!!

the Smart Pivot Lines detection indicator

It detects market direction By identifying super candles and major support resistance levels

It detects the major breakout Candles amplified by the volume and Candle body size and shows it in a separate window to give a great indication of market power and direction

Support resistance lines are detected by a unique strategy using tick volumes , bars patterns and bars size





- if Bears dominates :: Price will be below major support and resistance lines - Red arrows appears on each small support level break

- if Bulls dominates :: Price will be above major support and resistance lines - Green arrows appears on each small resistance level break

It works on any time frames

indicator input:

1- Range : the history bars count used to determine 2 levels of resistance and support











