Smart Pivot Lines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
::: FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME !!!!
the Smart Pivot Lines detection indicator
It detects market direction By identifying super candles and major support resistance levels
It detects the major breakout Candles amplified by the volume and Candle body size and shows it in a separate window to give a great indication of market power and direction
Support resistance lines are detected by a unique strategy using tick volumes , bars patterns and bars size
- if Bears dominates :: Price will be below major support and resistance lines - Red arrows appears on each small support level break
- if Bulls dominates :: Price will be above major support and resistance lines - Green arrows appears on each small resistance level break
It works on any time frames
indicator input:
1- Range : the history bars count used to determine 2 levels of resistance and support
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