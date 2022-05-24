SFT Trend Striker MTF

Multi-timeframe signal trend indicator.

Detects the trend direction and is colored in the corresponding color.

It has three different sensitivity options 

Can show trend direction on other timeframes

Has embedded audible and visual alerts on trend reversals.

Can send notifications to your phone or email.

Allows trend and counter-trend trading.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrency.

It can be used for binary options.

Distinctive features

  • No re-drawing;
  • Multi-timeframe; 
  • Three sensitivity options;
  • Four types of alerts;
  • Simple and clear settings;
  • Works on all timeframes and all trading tools;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use when creating trading robots (Expert Advisors);
It can be used as a standalone trading system, as well as with other indicators.

Indicator settings

Sensitivity - sensitivity High, Medium, Low;
Time Frame - time frame on which the trend is defined;
Alert Sound - only sound notifications;
Alert Message - display message and sound confirmation of the signal;
Alert Email - sends signals to email, terminal configuration guide here;
Alert Mobile - sends signals to your phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup guide here;

Tips for trading

  • When a red line appears open a Sell or Put (for options)
  • When the blue line appears open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The direction of the transaction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit from a trade on a return signal and at disappearance of a line, or under the established SL and TP.
  • When using the SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1...2 SL.
  • Well recommended to use in combination with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow.
Other variants are also possible, in the process of trading you will be able to work out the most convenient tactics.

For more information and a more detailed review of trading techniques using this indicator, click here:


We wish you a stable and profitable trading and thank you for using our software.

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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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