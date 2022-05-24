SFT Trend Striker MTF

Multi-timeframe signal trend indicator.





Detects the trend direction and is colored in the corresponding color.





It has three different sensitivity options





Can show trend direction on other timeframes





Has embedded audible and visual alerts on trend reversals.





Can send notifications to your phone or email.





Allows trend and counter-trend trading.





Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrency.





It can be used for binary options.





Distinctive features

No re-drawing;

Multi-timeframe;

Three sensitivity options;

Four types of alerts;

Simple and clear settings;

Works on all timeframes and all trading tools;

Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for use when creating trading robots (Expert Advisors);

It can be used as a standalone trading system, as well as with other indicators.





Indicator settings

Sensitivity - sensitivity High, Medium, Low;

Time Frame - time frame on which the trend is defined;

Alert Sound - only sound notifications;

Alert Message - display message and sound confirmation of the signal;

Alert Email - sends signals to email, terminal configuration - sends signals to email, terminal configuration guide here

Alert Mobile - sends signals to your phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup - sends signals to your phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup guide here





Tips for trading

When a red line appears open a Sell or Put (for options)

When the blue line appears open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of the transaction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

Exit from a trade on a return signal and at disappearance of a line, or under the established SL and TP.

When using the SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1...2 SL.

Well recommended to use in combination with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow.

Other variants are also possible, in the process of trading you will be able to work out the most convenient tactics.





For more information and a more detailed review of trading techniques using this indicator, click here:









We wish you a stable and profitable trading and thank you for using our software.





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