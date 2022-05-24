Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trend Striker MTF

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Trend Striker MTF indicator

Multi-currency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, indices, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be done on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, trading can be both scalping, intraday, and medium-term, long-term.

The basis for opening trades is the indicator SFT Trend Striker MTF

It determines the direction of the trend and is painted in the appropriate color, as well as built-in sound and visual notifications of trend changes.

You can trade using this indicator alone.

And at the end of the article there are links to the indicator with a description and the possibility of free testing, as well as a video review of its capabilities.





It is recommended to work according to this strategy only with reliable and trusted brokers who have no problems with the withdrawal of earned funds.

It is desirable for the company to have ECN, NDD, STP or PRO accounts with a small spread and a low commission per trade.

We recommend trading with a company RoboForex - they are where we test all our products





Installation and setup

For more information on how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube at instructional videos

The settings described in this manual are specified for the currency pair EURUSD .

For other instruments, additional adjustment of the indicator parameters may be required.

With a little experimentation, you can choose the settings for any trading instrument.





Trading with the SFT Trend Striker MTF indicator

Sensitivity - High ;

; Alert sound - true;

- true; Alert message- true;

Alert Email - false;

- false; Alert Mobile- false;





Trading Rules

The appearance of a line of a certain color is a signal to open the corresponding transaction, and when the line disappears or the color changes, the transaction should be closed.

Trades are opened immediately after the candle closes, on which a colored line has appeared.

When a red line appears, open Sell or Put (for options) When blue appears lines open Buy or Call (for options)



The direction of opened deals should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.

If you are trading on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively

The exit from the transaction is carried out on the opposite signal (see picture). You can also exit on the established orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, and make the TP equal to 1 to 2 SL sizes. This indicator has proven itself well when used together with a free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow





Try our other indicators,

among which there are completely free, as well as paid ones, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

You can find a complete list of our products here:



SFT Official







Indicator and its overview:

Indicator SFT Trend Striker MTF : https://mql5.com/8c0ms

: Video review of the SFT Trend Striker MTF : https://youtu.be/MLAvrCFe_7E











We wish you stable and profitable trading!



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