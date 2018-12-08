I present an effective tool for determining the reversal on the H4 timeframe. The indicator is installed on the M30 chart. All parameters are already set.

Proper use of the indicator:

Unfortunately, the test in the tester will not give a correct idea about the indicator, so the rent for one month is as affordable as possible.

You do not need to install the file on a remote server. Install it in a terminal on your local computer.

Open the terminal in the morning after 4 PM GMT. If the "Artem" indicator gives a signal, the main movement of this day will be continued towards the last day. If there is no signal in the morning, there will be a reversal on the H4 chart. The movement of the last day is the last clear direction of the price on this day for 4 hours or more. The indicator was tested on the USDZAR currency pair.

Do not rush to open a deal immediately. The "Giant Nicely" indicator can be used to determine a more accurate reversal moment.