LT Daily Projection Levels

Daily Projection Levels, as the name implies, is an indicator that project the price changes in percentage above and below the opening of the day (or closing of the previous day.

These are "psychological" support and resistance areas where price tries to retrace or break out.

With this you have a powerful tool to predict what these zones will be!

You can define which projection levels you want (up to 5 above and below), in addition to have alert messages and visual customization.

If you want to purchase at a lower price, contact me in chat.

Enjoy it!