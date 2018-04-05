SL SOrders Basket

The EA is based on three very effective strategies. 1- trading on price consolidation, 2- breakdown of the price level and 3 distribution of trading volume. In addition to these three main strategies, the adviser also uses the tactics of closing long-distance positions at the expense of opposite profits, averaging volume and locking a false breakdown. It is almost impossible to describe the strategy consistently, since at every moment of time the adviser chooses his tactics and it can only be predicted by knowing the price in advance. The easiest way is to accept it as a black box making money. It is for this purpose that I have created parameters based on the average daily price movement. All parameters are based precisely on the average volatility of the ADR day over the past 2 weeks. Thus, the parameters are suitable for almost all major currencies. The examples show tests for different currencies with the same parameters.
I suggest putting this adviser on 10-20 currencies at once, since its additional tactics provide for multicurrency. At the same time, you need to enable the equityADR parameter on one of the Expert Advisors, for example 0.5. This means that as soon as the equity increases by 0.5 ADR, all transactions will be closed and the system will continue trading from scratch.
All the tests below are done with default parameters. Of course, you can improve them by performing your own optimization.



This is the first version of the Expert Advisor, then I plan to improve the way of determining consolidation and its breakdown. I hope for constructive suggestions and competent questions.

Parameters
MinStepADR = 0.25; - the minimum price step in this case is a quarter of the average daily price movement
MinProfitADROne = 0.0; - min profit of closing one direction (0- the function is disabled)

MinProfitADRAll = 0.5; - profit of closing all positions of the current instrument (0- the function is disabled)

MinProfitADRBy = 0.5; - the profit of the counter closing of the far due to the accumulation of opposite

equityADR = 0.0; - equity increase to close all positions of the entire account including orders of other advisors and manual..... (0- the function is disabled)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
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5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
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Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
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Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
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