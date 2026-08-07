Gold Sniper by Nadim
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.51
- Activations: 5
GOLD HUNTER EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing every market move, it focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities and executing them automatically with speed and accuracy.
Built with advanced market analysis and intelligent trade filtering, GOLD HUNTER EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining a structured and systematic approach to trading. The EA helps eliminate emotional decision-making and delivers consistent execution around the clock.
🌟 Key Features
- Fully Automated Trading
- Advanced Market Analysis
- Intelligent Trade Filtering
- Dynamic Risk Management
- Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Breakeven Protection
- Smart Money Management
- Spread & Volatility Filters
- Optimized for Stable Performance
- VPS Friendly
- Easy to Configure
- Suitable for Beginners & Professionals
📊 Backtest Highlights
Test Environment
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Instrument: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Modeling Quality: 100%
- Historical Data: 6+ Million Ticks
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
Performance Summary
- 💰 Net Profit: $22,087.66
- 📈 Profit Factor: 2.56
- 📊 Recovery Factor: 4.47
- 🎯 Expected Payoff: $345.12 per Trade
- ⚡ Sharpe Ratio: 6.05
- 🔄 Total Trades: 64
- 📈 Largest Winning Trade: $10,533.68