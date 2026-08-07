Gold Sniper by Nadim

GOLD HUNTER EA – Smart, Reliable & Fully Automated Trading

GOLD HUNTER EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing every market move, it focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities and executing them automatically with speed and accuracy.

Built with advanced market analysis and intelligent trade filtering, GOLD HUNTER EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining a structured and systematic approach to trading. The EA helps eliminate emotional decision-making and delivers consistent execution around the clock.

🌟 Key Features

Fully Automated Trading

Advanced Market Analysis

Intelligent Trade Filtering

Dynamic Risk Management

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Breakeven Protection

Smart Money Management

Spread & Volatility Filters

Optimized for Stable Performance

VPS Friendly

Easy to Configure

Suitable for Beginners & Professionals

📊 Backtest Highlights

Test Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Modeling Quality: 100%

Historical Data: 6+ Million Ticks

Initial Deposit: $5,000

Performance Summary